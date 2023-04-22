Sachin Tendulkar recalls his meeting with Suriya, spills the beans about the viral pic

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recalled his meeting with Suriya and shared how they hit off. The duo happened to meet in February and their pic went viral on social media. Now, in an interaction with fans on Twitter, Sachin opened up about his meeting with Suriya and said it's 'mutual Admiration'. He also revealed that they had a good chat.

When a fan on Twitter shared a pic of Sachin and Suriya and said, "Tell us about this meeting." To which the cricketer replied, "We both were very shy initially and didn't want to disturb each other but ended up having a good chat."



Suriya's viral post with Sachin Tendulkar

In February, when Suriya was in Mumbai, he met the legend of cricket and shared a pic on his social media with the caption, “Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar." The duo twinned in blue shirts and posed with smiles for the camera. Fans reacted to the picture in the comments section with a lot of heart and fire emojis.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy with the shooting of his 42nd outing in cinema, which has been titled Kanguva. The movie, which is helmed by Siva, is touted to be the most expensive project ever made in the career of Suriya. The film will be released in 10 languages and also in 2D and 3D versions.

Suriya will soon be starting to shoot for Vetrimaaran's period drama Vaadivaasal. The project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now it is all set to begin the shoot in the month of April-May. The film is based on the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu. Music is composed by GV Prakash and the shoot is underway.

