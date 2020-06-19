Sachy’s Demise: Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly mourn the loss of the director

On Tuesday, Sachy was diagnosed with some cardiac-related complications after which he was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur.

In what came as yet another shocking piece of news to the Indian entertainment industry, critically acclaimed Mollywood director and writer Sachy passed away last night after a cardiac arrest. He was 48 years old. On Tuesday, Sachy was diagnosed with some cardiac-related complications after which he was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur. He had also undergone a hip-replacement surgery. Following the surgery, he developed complications and was in a critical condition for the past two days.

Mollywood industry is shocked with the demise of the screen writer. Taking to social media, celebrities including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier and Nivin Pauly mourned the loss. Sharing a photo of the director, Prithviraj wrote on Twitter, “gone”. Sachy’s directorial venture Ayyappanum Koshiyum had Prithviraj as the lead actor. "RIP Sachi etta! Feels like we met just the other day while Varane Avashyamund and Ayyapanum Koshyiyum dubs were going on simultaneously at the same studio. Your innings as a director made you a force to reckon with. I was such a fan of your work. Each film better than the other. A huge huge loss to our industry. Condolences and prayers to all those who loved you and knew you," Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Twitter.

Shattered to lose such a talent. Rest In Peace my friend. #RIP #Sachy pic.twitter.com/VdDSE168xY — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 18, 2020

You ll be terribly missed Sachietta!! pic.twitter.com/FY0722hz28 — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) June 18, 2020

Sachy was on ventilator support. He started his career as a screen writer leaving behind a career in law. He teamed up with writer Sethu and penned some popular movies including Chocolate, Robin Hood, Makeup Man, Seniors and Doubles. In 2011, he parted ways with Sethunath and went solo. Run Baby Run, Chettayees, Ramaleela, Sherlock Toms and Driving License are the most popular movies which had the director’s script. He also directed two films namely Anarkali and Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The latter was critically acclaimed and it is all set to be remade in other South languages too.

