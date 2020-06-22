  1. Home
Sachy’s friend REVEALS he had plans to direct a multi starrer with Mammootty, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas

Sachy had revealed this plan to his friend when the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum was being shot. The director had even titled the film Bringand.
In an unexpected piece of news to the fans to late Mollywood director Sachy, the director’s friend and Mollywood Production Controller Badhusha took to his Facebook space and revealed that the director had plans to helm a multi starrer with top heroes of the Mollywood industry including Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Biju Menon and Asif Ali. Apparently, the director had revealed this plan to Badhusha when the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum was being shot. The director had even titled the film Bringand.

Taking to his Facebook pace, Badhusha revealed this news with a heartfelt condolence message to his family. Sachy, who is a critically acclaimed director and writer, passed away on July 19 during the wee hours after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sachy was diagnosed with some cardiac-related complications after which he was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur. He had also undergone a hip-replacement surgery. Following the surgery, he developed complications and was in a critical condition for about two days.

Sachy, who is known for the recent film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, started his journey in the entertainment industry as a screen writer leaving behind a career in law. Run Baby Run, Chettayees, Ramaleela, Sherlock Toms and Driving License are the most popular movies which had the director’s script. He also directed two films namely Anarkali and Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The latter is all set to be remade in other South languages too.

