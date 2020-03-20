Safe Hands Challenge: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shows the right way to fight Coronavirus; WATCH

Recently, Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma among others took up this challenge to fight Coronavirus. Now, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also took #Safe Hands Challenge'

Amid the global pandemic coronavirus outbreak, celebrities are taking 'Safe Hands Challenge' and are requesting their fans to follow the same. Recently, Bollywood stars like and among others took up this challenge to fight Coronavirus. Now, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also took #Safe Hands Challenge' and also shared a video of the same on Instagram. She wrote, "Washing hands the right way can prove most effective in keeping COVID-19 at bay !! Spend 20-40 seconds scrubbing off all those germs. Let's beat this together!"

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu have also taken the #SafeHands challenge. Recently, Mahesh Babu also took to Instagram and shared a video of giving an example of how one should maintain social distancing at this phase of life. He wrote, "Social distancing is the need of the hour!! It’s a tough call but we need to make it. This is time to sacrifice our social life and prioritize public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones. This will keep the virus from spreading and save many lives. Ensure you wash your hands frequently and keep your environment clean."

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has declared "Janata curfew" on Sunday, March 22. Modi has requested everyone to stay indoors and call it as a self-declared 'Janata Curfew' from 7 AM to 9 PM to fight coronavirus.

Credits :Instagram

