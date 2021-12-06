Sai Dhansika expresses concern over aftermath of Covid pandemic: Hope situations change sooner

Actress Sai Dhansika, who recently began work on her next film that is yet-to-be-titled, on Sunday turned emotional, expressing concern for those who were struggling to eke out their livelihood in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic that has left the world rattled.

Taking to social media, the actress posted a picture from the 'pooja' of her next film and said, that this film, which was yet-to-be-titled, was her next project in Tamil.

Thanking everyone, she wrote, "Writing this with a lot of emotions. Starting a film itself has been the biggest deal these daysï¿½ I'm doing fairly well, but there are people who still are struggling & trying to manage their day-to-day livelihood. I hope & pray these situations change sooner and all my industry colleagues live out there well & good because lots of people depend only on cinema. Thanks to my extended crew!"

The film that she is a part of, will feature three other actresses in the lead along with her. They are Srushti Dange, Manisha Jasnani and Chandralekha.

Directed by Giridharan, the film is being produced by S.S. Prabhu and Shankar Pictures and will also feature actor John Vijay.

Music for the film is by Karthik Raja with cinematography by Ashok Kumar. Art direction is by S.J. Ram and R. Ramar is the editor.

