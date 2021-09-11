Sai Dharam Tej accident: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Prakash Raj visit injured actor at hospital; PICS & VIDEOS

Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on Friday evening in Hyderabad. The actor is currently hospitalised at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad & is out of danger. Today his uncle Chiranjeevi, wife Surekha, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, Prakash Raj, Srikanth & other celebs visited the hospital to see the injured actor.

Ever since yesterday, actors & family members have been visiting the hospital to see the injured actor. Yesterday, Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Aravind, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Niharika, Sundeep Kishan have rushed to the hospital after knowing about Sai Dharam Tej's accident.

His uncle and actor Chiranjeevi and his family are regularly sharing health updates about the actor through social media and press. This morning, they released a statement saying, Sai Dharam Tej is stable and all major organs are functioning well. The next health update will be released by Apollo Hospital tomorrow. Sharing insight into the actor’s unfortunate accident at Cable bridge, the Madhapur Police stated that Sai Dharam Tej was wearing his helmet and was not drinking alcohol, but rather lost balance when his bike skid due to mud.

As soon as they got to know about Sai Dharam Tej’s accident, the industry people wished for the actor’s speedy recovery. Taking to their social media accounts, actors like Jr NTR, Gopichand Malineni, Anupama Parwesaran, Ali Reza Manoj Manchu and others hoped that Sai recovers soon.