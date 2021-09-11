Sai Dharam Tej accident: Doctors release statement about his health update; Collar bone surgery in next 24hrs

Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on Friday evening. His health is being monitored by doctors and his family is also releasing health updates through social media platforms. In the latest update, it has been mentioned that the actor is stable & responding well to the treatment. However, collar bone surgery will be looked into after 24hrs.

Sai Dharam Tej is currently hospitalised at Apollo Hospital & is stable after he met with an accident as his bike skid due to mud at the cable bridge, Hyderabad. Cops have also mentioned rash driving for the accident. He got minor injuries on his eyes, hands, and chest, which is being looked at by the doctors. On the same note, the doctors of Apollo Hospital mentioned that a collar bone surgery will be looked into in the next 24hrs.

Check out the official health statement here:

His vitals are stable and responding well to treatment.#Saidharamtej 's Health bulletin updated @ 5PM.#GetwellSoonSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/p0c1xbM0b0 — VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) September 11, 2021

Ever since Sai Dharam Tej has been hospitalised, his entire mega family and actors from the industry are visiting and are hoping for a speedy recovery. While Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash raj, Vishnu Manchu, Lakshmi Manchu, Jaya Prada and others visited the actor at hospital, celebs like Jr NTR, Nithiin, Lavanya Tripathi, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Karthi, etc conveyed wishes on social media.

Also Read: Sai Dharam Tej accident: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Prakash Raj visit injured actor at hospital; PICS & VIDEOS

Hundreds of concerned fans gathered outside the hospital premises and are also trending Twitter with #GetwellSoonSaiDharamTej.