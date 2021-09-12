Sai Dharam Tej accident: The man who rushed to rescue him and offered water to Solo Brathuke So Better actor

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej has successfully completed the procedure for collarbone fracture and is recovering from injuries sustained in a road accident on September 10. Reportedly, his bike skid due to overspeeding and negligence. The CCTV footage of the accident is going viral and looks like nobody recognized actor Sai Dharam Tej or reached out for help.

Reportedly, Abdul, a worker in the CMR shopping mall noticed Tej lying down on the road. He along with his friend Atif lifted Sai Dharam Tej safely to the pavement, offered water and immediately called 108. Within 10 minutes, the ambulance was there and Tej was taken to the hospital. Abdul and Atif who still didn't know it was actor Sai Dharam Tej left the accident spot and returned to their home.

It was Raidurgam Police who called Abdul and informed him about the same. He was honoured and appreciated for being socially responsible. Meanwhile, according to the police statement, a case of overspeeding has been registered against Sai Dharam Tej.

"After scanning the CCTV footage, based on the analysis of the evidence at the scene of the incident and on the calculation of the average speed, it has been found that the bike was driven at an average speed of around 75 kmph near the accident spot. This is beyond the permissible speed limit on the road, which is 30 to 40 kmph," CH Raghunandan Rao, ACP Madhapur was quoted by Etimes.

