Sai Dharam Tej announces his next film as he teams up with Sukumar; Says 'Trying new genre is always exciting'

Sai Dharam Tej took to social media and released an update about his upcoming film to be directed by debutante Karthik Varma Dandu. The film is said to be a mystery thriller.
21666 reads Mumbai
Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming film, which is tentatively called SDT15 will be produced by Sukumar and BVSN Prasad under Sukumar Writings and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The Telugu star took to social media and released an update about his upcoming, to be directed by debutante Karthik Varma Dandu. The film is said to be a mystery thriller and the actor is super excited to try a new genre. Director Karthik has also penned the story for the upcoming film starring Mega Hero. After the success of Chitralahari and Prati Roju Pandage, fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's next in store for them. 

The actor Tweeted, "Trying a new genre is always exciting. That too in association with one of my favorite movie maker Sukumar garu makes it all the more special. #SDT15 is a mystical thriller produced by @SVCCofficial and @SukumarWritings..Directed by @karthikdandu86."

Meanwhile, he will next be seen in "Solo Brathuke So Better" directed by Subbu. It stars Nabha Natesh in the female lead role. The film's release got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Check out Sai Dharam Tej's latest Tweet below: 

The actor made his acting debut with film Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham. He has featured in films like "Rey", "Subramanyam for Sale", "Supreme", "Thikka", "Winner", "Tej, I Love You" and "Prati Roju Pandage" among many others. 

Sai Dharam Tej was recently seen at sister Niharika Konidela's engagement ceremony in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Ram Charan, Varun Tej and others looked happy as they posed for a picture-perfect family moment at the event. 

Credits :Twitter

