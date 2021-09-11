Sai Dharam Tej booked for rash driving post accident? Here’s what friend Lakshmi Manchu & family has to say

Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on Friday evening. The actor is currently hospitalised at Apollo Hospital & is stable after he met with an accident as his bike skid due to mud at the cable bridge, Hyderabad. According to reports, police have mentioned rash driving for the accident.

According to reports in the news portal, the police have reportedly filed a case against the actor under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act 184 for rash driving and negligence. However, the police has not released any statement officially about this. for now, these are just mere reports.

While all these rumors are popping out, Sai Dharam Tej's family, friends, PR and Telangana minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav have requested everyone to not spread any false rumours about rash driving as it is just an accident.

Lakshmi Manchu who visited Sai Dharam Tej post-accident, enquired about his health with the doctors. Later, she took to her Twitter and reacted to the reports on social media about the accident. The actress wrote in the tweet, "Tej is a responsible citizen as far as I know. He never acted against the rules at any moment. It was due to the mud on the road. Now he is well, therefore doesn't spread any rumors, and let us pray to God for his speedy recovery,"

Tej is one of the most responsible citizens that I know. It is very clear that he wasn’t speeding at any given moment. There was mud on the road that led to the accident. I request all of you to stop spreading rumours. — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) September 11, 2021

Donno who this journo is…but this great soul deserves a Pulitzer! pic.twitter.com/rwDl46m7ho — #ThankYouCollector (@devakatta) September 11, 2021

Please refrain from giving unnecessary video bytes at these tough times- Actor Srikanth https://t.co/uK8kAHhPAy pic.twitter.com/jAwSAo7bnn — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 11, 2021

Sharing insight into the actor’s unfortunate accident at Cable bridge, yesterday, the Madhapur Police stated that Sai Dharam Tej was wearing his helmet and was not drinking alcohol, but rather lost balance when his bike skid due to mud.