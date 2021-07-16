Sai Dharam Tej calls Samantha Akkineni his 'always favourite actress'; Reveals best quality about Allu Arjun

Sai Dharam interacted with fans on instagram and revealed about his favourite actress in Tollywood. He also shared the best quality of his cousin Allu Arjun, which we all agree to.

Sai Dharam Tej is one of the new age actors from the influential Mega family, who is growing steadily with different roles and genres in the industry. The actor is an avid social media user and often interacts with his fans. Well, this Friday morning happens to be the same, the Solo Brathuke So Better actor interacted with fans on instagram with an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. His replies to two questions totally caught our attention- one is about Samantha Akkineni and other is about Icon Staar Allu Arjun.

One of the fans during the interaction asked Sai Dharam Tej to answer who is his current favourite heroine. To which the actor replied with hearts that Samantha Akkineni is always his favourite actress. That's interesting right? He also shared a beautiful photo of Sam to answer this question. Take a look:

It is well known that Mega cousins share a very close bond with each other. Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Arjun, who are also cousins, share a lot of admiration for each other. When a fan asked Sai Dharam Tej to say a word about Allu Arjun. The Republic actor gave a sweet reply saying, " The most hardworking person I've seen...he's fantastic."

On the work front, Sai Dharam Tej is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming political drama titled Republic. The film is directed by Deva Katta and features Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading lady. Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan will appear in pivotal roles.

