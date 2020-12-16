Sai Dharam Tej comments on Allu Arjun's younger brother Allu Sirish's marriage plans

Recently, Sai Dharam Tej was asked about his marriage plans and the actor replied saying he is in no mood to tie the knot anytime soon.

Mega family's daughter Niharika Konidela got married recently to Chaitanya JV in a lavish destination wedding in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by the entire mega family including Pawan Kalyan, Allu Sirish, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and others. Well, post-Niharika's wedding, all the eyes are on who is the next to tie the knot from the Konidela family. Recently, Sai Dharam Tej was asked about his marriage plans and the actor replied saying he is in no mood to tie the knot anytime soon.

However, he named his cousin and Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish, who is older than him should get married first. The actor said he wants to take a few years to settle down and that Sirish should be next to get married. Earlier, there were rumours that Sai Dharam Tej will be next from the mega family as his parents have already searched a girl for him. However, the actor has denied the rumours.

On the work front, Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh starrer Solo Brathuke So Better will release on the big screen this Christmas. The film marks a directorial debut of Subbu and is produced of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

"Can't wait to listen to your cheers and whistles. Feel privileged to be part of a film which is releasing first in the new normal. Let's restart and go back to our beloved theater," Sai Dharam Tej recently tweeted.

