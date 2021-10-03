Sai Dharam Tej finally reacts weeks after his road accident; Shares a photo from the hospital

Sai Dharam Tej met with a road accident on September 10 and is currently in a hospital for treatment. Now, after weeks, the actor has shared a photo of him showing thumbs up while in the hospital. Sharing it on Twitter, he wrote, "Thanks is a small word to express my gratitude for your love and affection on me and my movie Republic See you soon."

Republic director Dev Katta replied to SDT's this post saying, "Welcome back into a successful #REPUBLIC bangaaram!! This is heavy…a teary moment!!" Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sai Dharam Tej's brother and actor Vaishnav Tej revealed that he is recovering fast and will be discharged soon. He wants his brother to totally recover and not stress about anything.

Meanwhile, check out Sai Dharam Tej's post below:

Thanks is a small word to express my gratitude for your love and affection on me and my movie “Republic “

See you soon pic.twitter.com/0PvIyovZn3 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) October 3, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej suffered minor injuries and a fracture in his collar bone due to a bike accident on Vinayaka Chavithi.

Soon after learning about Sai Dharam Tej's accident, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash raj, Vishnu Manchu, Lakshmi Manchu, Jaya Prada and others visited the actor at the hospital.

On the other hand, celebs like Jr NTR, Nithiin, Vijay Deverakonda and others conveyed get well soon wishes on social media.

