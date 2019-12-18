Sai Dharam Tej on his box office FAILURE in the last three years: I was shaken up

During a recent interview, Sai Dharam Tej revealed about the bad phase in his professional life when his films were not doing good. The actor revealed he was shaken up but made sure to grab the right opportunity.

Telugu star Sai Dharam Tej has geared up for the promotions of his much-anticipated film, Prati Roju Pandage. Directed by Maruthi, the film stars Raashi Khanna in the female lead. Sai Dharam Tej fans are eagerly looking forward to this film for quite a few reasons. Well, Sai Dharam Tej has failed to give a single box office hit after Supreme and so, fans have high expectations from Prati Roju Pandage. During a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actor revealed about his bad phase when the films were not doing good.

Sai Dharam Tej revealed he was shaken up but made sure to grab the right opportunity. He added, “I realised that it was only a temporary phase which gave me the opportunity to look at scripts and the cinematic world from a different perspective." The actor further said Chitralahari gave him some much-needed respite. The actor also revealed how he left no stone unturned to sport a toned body.

He said, "For my last film Chitralahari, I had put on lots of weight and so, I felt the need to shed the kilos and look different. I’m glad that my new body is being appreciated." The Tollywood star also revealed that it was Ram Charan who referred him to trainer Rakesh Udiyar.

Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna starrer Prati Roju Pandage is all set to release on December 20. The film will see actors Rao Ramesh, Murli Sharma, Hari Teja and more in important roles.

Credits :Deccan Chronicle

Read More