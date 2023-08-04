Sai Dharam Tej expresses concern towards fans as they follow his vehicle; actor pens a heartfelt note

Pawan Kalyan teamed up with his nephew, Sai Dharam Tej, for his last release, BRO. The film, directed by Samuthirakani and written by Trivikram Srinivas, was released with immense hype. Now that the film has been released, Sai Dharam Tej took to his Twitter handle and shared an emotional and long statement.

Even though it is not new for a star to thank their fans when a film of theirs releases, the way Sai Dharam Tej expressed his feelings is getting lauded. The letter is sure to make the actor’s fans happy.

Sai Dharam Tej pens down a moving statement addressing the audience reception for BRO

Sai Dharam Tej's statement was directed at all Telugu movie lovers and not just his fans

The actor did not just direct his statement towards his fans but also specifically mentioned that this is addressed to the fans of all actors in Telugu cinema. This gesture alone made many netizens applaud the actor.

He wrote, "Dear beloved fans/All heroes fans/BRO's/Telugu cinema lovers, Words cannot express the overwhelming gratitude I feel for the love and support you've shown for our #Bro TheAvatar during Bro Vijaya Yatra. Forever grateful to be the recipient of such love."

Firstly, in his letter, he thanked the fans for their love and support but then proceeded to mention the responsibility that comes with it. The actor was self-aware and honest with his words. "However, your great love has put a greater responsibility on me. While I appreciate your love, some of you have put me in great anxiety following my vehicle to take selfies and shoot videos of me, driving single-handedly and taking photos/videos when on your bikes. I humbly request and urge you to please refrain from doing such things & Please please please wear a helmet," wrote the actor.

Previously as well, the actor had commented that the safety of the fans would come before anything else. He had told his fans to be responsible and safe in an equally long statement that he put out just a few days ago. In both letters, the actor repeated that the fans’ safety is his priority, and that should also be theirs. "I have never seen you as fans but only as my brothers. And Brothers safety is always my priority. Your safety is paramount to me, and I cannot bear the thought of any harm coming to you because of a momentary thrill. Life is precious, and I want to see each one of you happy, healthy, and thriving," he added.

ALSO READ: Ramya Nambeesan Interview: I'm so glad that I'm coming back to the Telugu industry with a powerful role