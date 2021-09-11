Sai Dharam Tej out of danger and being closely monitored after shifted to another hospital; Official statement

Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident on Friday night when he lost his balance while riding his bike on Hyderabad’s Cable bridge. Now, Apollo Hospitals, where the actor is currently admitted to has released a statement saying that Sai is medically stable and is being closely monitored. A police official also shared that his bike skid due to mud.

A few moments back, the management at Apollo Hospitals released an official statement in the matter and shared that he is now medically stable. The statement read, “Mr. Sai Dharam Tej was brought to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, following a road traffic accident. He was intubated and put on assisted respiration at the nearest hospital and later shifted here. As of now he is medically stable. There are no major injuries to brain, spine and major organs, based on preliminary investigations.”

It was further revealed in the statement that Sai has suffered soft tissue injuries and is being closely monitored. “He sustained soft tissue injuries and a collar bone fracture. He is being closely monitored and further evaluation will be done, over the next 24 hours. There is no need for any immediate surgical intervention,” read the statement. It ended with the information that the next medical update will be released at 9 am this morning.

Take a look:

Official statement from Apollo management pic.twitter.com/tkTLv2Njan — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 10, 2021

Sharing insight into the actor’s unfortunate accident, the Madhapur Police stated that the actor was wearing his helmet and was not drinking alcohol, but rather lost balance when his bike skid due to mud. Speaking to media, a Police official said, that Sai is out of danger and currently receiving treatment.

Take a look:

.@IamSaiDharamTej#SaiDharamTej was wearing helmet & was not drinking alcohol. His bike skid due to mud on the road. He is out of danger & is currently receiving treatment. : Madhapur Police Statement pic.twitter.com/0Q9BAmB3Fk — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) September 10, 2021

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej & family rush to hospital after Sai Dharam Tej meets with serious bike accident

Sai Dharam Tej’s uncle Allu Aravind spoke to the press sometime back, and shared that the actor has not suffered any head or spinal injuries. “Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident at 7:30 PM on Friday. He is currently safe. I have spoken to the doctors about it. By tomorrow he will be shifted out of the ICU and will be in a position to talk to us. I am clarifying this because there are various reports. There are no head or spinal injuries and he’s perfectly safe. We will give more updates once we speak to him,” said Allu Aravind.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: BLOCKBUSTER PIC: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan & others pose for perfect mega family moment