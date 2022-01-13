Sai Dharam Tej pens a birthday note to Vaishnav Tej: Grown to be support of family when I was on hospital bed

The young mega hero, who made a spectacular debut in 2020, Vaishnav Tej is celebrating his birthday and his elder brother Sai Dharam Tej has a special wish. He took to Instagram and shared a beautiful pic of their partnership on the cricket field along with a heartfelt note about trials and tribulations his brother had to go through the past year.

The actor wrote, "Raising to the occasion. My dear Vaisshnu babu wishing you a very happy birthday. Last year was a beautiful year for us with your debut film coming out and you getting acceptance from the people and achieving success."

While his family was elated with Vaishnav Tej's blockbuster debut, they couldn't enjoy it long as the tragic news of Sai Dharam Tej's accident fell in their arms. Explaining how harrowing that was, SDT added, “Also by the end of the year you have not only grown to support our family at the need of the hour and of having seen your elder brother on the hospital bed and getting disappointed with me not getting up or responding to your heartfelt call of “annayya”. In spite, you have born the pain and risen to the occasion and answered as many calls questions and queries as you could and stood like a rock who couldn’t be shaken.“I saw happiness in your eyes when you saw me back home. My dear little brother you are loved unconditionally and we are proud of you. May GOD bless you with abundance of happiness, love, laughter, joy and gratitude. Love you babu. – Sai Dharam Tej."

For unversed, in September 2021, Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident at a cable bridge in Hyderabad. After one month of hospitalisation and weeks at home, the actor recovered after Dusshera.

