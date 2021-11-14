Sai Dharam Tej pens a heartwarming note as he completes 7 years in the industry; Thanks fans with a video

Sai Dharam Tej made his acting debut with the Telugu film, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam. The film was released on 14th November 2017. Since then, he has come a long way. Today, the actor completes 7 years in the industry and is quite emotional yet thankful for the same. Sai Dharam Tej penned a note thanking his fans for all the love and support.

Recalling the best scenes from his debut film, Sai Dharam shared a video alongside a heartfelt note that read, "7 years ago, on this day, my passion to be an actor above everything became a reality. You have accepted me with all your heart from my first film and been with me through my ups and downs. Thank you all for your invaluable Love & Support and making this journey beautiful."

Thank you all for your invaluable Love & Support and making this journey beautiful pic.twitter.com/Jz2DRfcSOl — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) November 14, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the political drama Republic. The film released on October 1 opened to a mixed response from the audience and critics alike.

The actor met with a bike accident on September 10. He suffered minor injuries and a collarbone fracture. After a small surgery and a month of being in the hospital, Sai Dharam Tej has returned home.