Sai Dharam Tej to play a cameo in Ravi Teja's upcoming project? Here's what we know

Sai Dharam Tej will be reportedly making a cameo appearance in Ravi Teja's upcoming project. It will be directed by Nakkina Trinadha Rao.

Ravi Teja could not taste success with his last two films namely Disco Raja and Amar Akbar Anthony. Now, the South star is trying his hands at masala movies. As of now, he is gearing up for his next movie titled Krack in which he portrays the role of a cop. The actor will then collaborate with Nakkina Trinadha Rao who is accredited with movies like Hello Guru Prema Kosame and Cinema Choopista Mava that were declared super hits.

Now, the latest buzz is that Sai Dharam Tej will be making a cameo in the upcoming Ravi Teja starrer that will be directed by Rao. If media reports are to be believed, Tej is considering a 20-minute long cameo in the movie. He had earlier played a cameo in the 2017 Telugu action-drama Nakshatram featuring Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra, Tanish, and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles. Interestingly, he had played the role of a cop in the movie.

Talking about Ravi Teja’s new project with Rao, reports suggest that Tamannaah Bhatia has been offered the role of the female lead. However, the actress is yet to give a nod for the same. Teja’s latest movie Krack co-starring Shruti Haasan has been produced by B. Madhu and directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also features Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles. The music for the movie has been composed by S. Thaman. The release date of Krack has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 crisis and the extended lockdown.

Check out Ravi Teja's first look from Krack below:

Wishing everyone a very #HappyNew2020 May this new year fill your life with love happiness and joy #Krack pic.twitter.com/cnalIxlfYi — Ravi Teja (RaviTeja_offl) January 1, 2020

(ALSO READ: Krack: Ravi Teja announces a special update about the upcoming film on his birthday)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×