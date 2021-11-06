Sai Dharam Tej poses for blockbuster PIC with Mega family post recovery from the bike accident

Sai Dharam Tej has completely recovered from the bike accident and made his first public appearance as he posed for a blockbuster picture with the mega family. The actor took part in the Diwali celebrations at Chiranjeevi's house along with his star-studded family.

The megastar took to Twitter to post the family photo, wishing Sai Dharam good health. One can see Chiranjeevi Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Naga Babu, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Akhira Nandan and Panja Vaishnav Tej in happy smiles as they pose along with Sai Dharam Tej. This million-dollar pic is currently taking the internet by storm as it is a visual delight to see such great actors of Tollywood together in one frame.

Sharing the pic, Chiranjeevi wrote, "With all your blessings and prayers, Sai Dharam has completely recovered. This is a real festival." The Solo Brathuke So Better actor reshared the pic and wrote, “I am indebted to you for your prayers for your love that caused my rebirth. Getting your love is my true blessing."

Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on September 10. He suffered a fracture in his collarbone and underwent surgery for the same. He was discharged from the hospital after a month and has finally recovered for two months.

Also Read: Harish Shankar shares FIRST PIC with Sai Dharam Tej as he meets him post recovering from accident

The actor's movie Republic was released amid he was hospitalised and became one of the biggest hits post Coronavirus pandemic. The movies received good reviews from critics and audiences alike.