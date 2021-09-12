Sai Dharam Tej: Procedure for collarbone injury completed; Actor to remain under observation, says hospital

As per the latest medical bulletin by Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital dated September 12, 2021, actor Sai Dharam Tej is now stable. The statement issued by the hospital reads, "Sai Dharam Tej is stable and improving. The procedure for collar bone fracture has successfully been completed by our team of experts. He will continue to be under observation."

Sai Dharam Tej who met with a road accident on Friday evening at around 7:30 PM, suffered soft tissue injuries and a collarbone fracture. He was first taken to a private hospital and later shifted to Apollo. According to reports, the Telugu actor lost control of his sports bike at Cable Bridge in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Ram Charan, today morning visited Sai Dharam Tej at the hospital. The RRR actor was spotted with his wife Upasana.

Take a look at the latest statement issued by the hospital:

Earlier, the medical bulletin issued by Apollo Hospitals said, "Sai Dharam Tej is stable and all major organs are functioning well. He will continue to be on assisted respiration in ICU for controlled close monitoring and additional investigation will be performed during the day."

On the professional front, Sai Dharam Tej is looking forward to the release of his film Republic. The upcoming film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles and is directed by Deva Katta.

