Sai Dharam Tej recalls a special childhood memory with uncle and Deputy AP CM Pawan Kalyan; shares photo

Pawan Kalyan has been the talk of the town lately after his historic win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Throughout his political campaign, actor and producer Sai Dharam Tej has remained one of Pawan Kalyan’s many loyal supporters.

Recently, on June 12th, 2024, Pawan Kalyan was sworn in as the deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh amidst the presence of Chiranjeevi, Superstar Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, and several other esteemed personalities.

To celebrate the same, Sai Dharam Tej visited the Power Star with a thoughtful Lego Star Wars set. What is the connection to Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, and Star Wars you ask?

Sai Dharam Tej’s thoughtful gift for Pawan Kalyan

Tej took to his X (formerly Twitter) to write, “To my beloved Jedi master and deputy CM - the man who introduced me to Star Wars and Lego”.

Tej shared a picture of himself with Pawan Kalyan, holding the massive Star Wars Lego set. He further expressed how this gift made him relive his childhood days, with the caption “From his young Padawan. May the force be with us”.

Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha Konidela’s special gift for Pawan Kalyan

It is not just Sai Dharam Tej who is overflowing with joy after Pawan Kalyan’s success, Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha Konidela too gifted the Jana Sena Party leader a special customized gift.

Surekha gifted Pawan Kalyan a pen to aid the political leader in his duties as the minister of Andhra Pradesh. In the video shared by Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan could be seen embracing his beloved sister-in-law in his arms.

Pawan Kalyan’s future plans and projects

With Pawan Kalyan being put in charge of several ministries across Andhra Pradesh, there have been questions regarding his acting commitments.

He will of course next be seen in the film They Call Him ‘OG’, written and directed by Sujeeth. However, the film has been postponed from 27th September 2024 and is expected to release in 2025. This also means that Pawan Kalyan’s other projects such as Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Harish Shankar and Hari Hara Veera Mallu are likely to get pushed as well.

Post these films will Pawan Kalyan continue to act in movies or will he deep-dive head-first into AP politics? Only time will tell.

