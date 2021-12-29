Sai Dharam Tej receives legal notice for not submitting documents in the bike accident case

Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident in September this year at Cable Bridge, Hyderabad. Well now, after 4 months, the actor has yet again landed in trouble as the police registered a case under Section 912 of CrPC, according to Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Ravindra.

The Commissioner of Police said that the actor was asked to submit his documents, driving license, RC, insurance and pollution papers. The actor failed to submit his documents and if he doesn't do it anytime soon, a case will be filed for sure. The Police Commissioner Ravindra said, "However, the number of deaths decreased compared to last year. There were 212 accidents caused by drunk driving, and fines of Rs 4.5 crore were collected during the drunk driving inspection."

After one month of being hospitalised and suffering minor injuries on the shoulder and head, Sai Dharam Tej recovered in October and recently celebrated Christmas with his mega family.