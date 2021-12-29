Sai Dharam Tej receives legal notice for not submitting documents in the bike accident case

Published on Dec 29, 2021
   
Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident in September this year at Cable Bridge, Hyderabad. Well now, after 4 months, the actor has yet again landed in trouble as the police registered a case under Section 912 of CrPC, according to Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Ravindra.

The Commissioner of Police said that the actor was asked to submit his documents, driving license, RC, insurance and pollution papers. The actor failed to submit his documents and if he doesn't do it anytime soon, a case will be filed for sure. The Police Commissioner Ravindra said, "However, the number of deaths decreased compared to last year. There were 212 accidents caused by drunk driving, and fines of Rs 4.5 crore were collected during the drunk driving inspection."

After one month of being hospitalised and suffering minor injuries on the shoulder and head, Sai Dharam Tej recovered in October and recently celebrated Christmas with his mega family.

 

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Republic, helmed by Deva Katta. The film received a great response from the audience and also scored massive numbers at the box office. 

Republic is a high-voltage political drama. Besides Tej, Republic also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu among others.

