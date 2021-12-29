Sai Dharam Tej receives legal notice for not submitting documents in the bike accident case
The Commissioner of Police said that the actor was asked to submit his documents, driving license, RC, insurance and pollution papers. The actor failed to submit his documents and if he doesn't do it anytime soon, a case will be filed for sure. The Police Commissioner Ravindra said, "However, the number of deaths decreased compared to last year. There were 212 accidents caused by drunk driving, and fines of Rs 4.5 crore were collected during the drunk driving inspection."
After one month of being hospitalised and suffering minor injuries on the shoulder and head, Sai Dharam Tej recovered in October and recently celebrated Christmas with his mega family.
