Sai Dharam Tej road accident: GHMC charges a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Aurobindo Construction

Sai Dharam Tej met with a road accident on September 10 at around 7:30 PM. The Telugu actor sustained soft tissue injuries and collarbone fracture in a road accident after his sports bike skid and fell down at cable bridge. Now according to the latest update, GHMC has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Aurobindo Construction for dumping construction material on the Madhapur-Khanamet road.

Yes, GHMC has fined Aurobindo for actor Sai Dharam Tej's accident and the 'challan' of the same is going viral on social media. While a few celebrities have blamed the GHMC for its negligence in the maintenance of roads, the civic body has fined Rs 1 lakh on Aurobindo Construction for dumping debris waste on roads.

Sai Dharam Tej is currently being treated at Apollo hospital, Hyderabad. He underwent a small surgery for a collarbone fracture on September 12.

Meanwhile, a case of overspeeding has been registered against Sai Dharam Tej. "After scanning the CCTV footage, based on the analysis of the evidence at the scene of the incident and on the calculation of the average speed, it has been found that the bike was driven at an average speed of around 75 kmph near the accident spot. This is beyond the permissible speed limit on the road, which is 30 to 40 kmph," CH Raghunandan Rao, ACP Madhapur was quoted by Etimes.