Sai Dharam Tej shares an adorable childhood picture alongside Ram Charan; Check it out

The Prati Roju Pandage actor Sai Dharam Tej shared a picture from his childhood days. The picture features not only the south actor Sai Dharam Tej, but it also features the RRR actor Ram Charan. The south actors look simply adorable in their childhood photo. The Chitralahari actor Sai Dharam Tej captioned the picture he shared on his official Instagram account that he has some very fond memories from the Chennai home. The picture of Sai Dharam Tej is winning the hearts of the fans and followers.

The actor Sai Dharam Tej recently featured in the romantic film along with World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna. The film was titled, Prati Roju Pandage. The film proved to be a super hit at the box office. The south star Sai Dharam Tej also feature in the critically acclaimed Chitralahari. The fans and audience members are now eagerly waiting for the actor's next film to hit the silver screen. The south actor enjoys a massive fan following on his Instagram account. The fans of the actor were delighted to see the latest throwback picture of Sai Dharam Tej with actor turned producer Ram Charan.

Check out the picture shared by Sai Dharam Tej:

The RRR actor is busy with the SS Rajamouli venture. The film will also feature south megastar Jr NTR in the lead. The south film is a period drama set. The lead actors of RRR are reportedly essaying the roles of two very fierce and brave freedom fighters. The fans and film audience are eagerly looking forward to watching the first look of the Baahubali director's upcoming venture.

