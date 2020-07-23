Sai Dharam Tej shares gym pictures on social media calling it the 'return of the weights'

  1. Home
Southern star Sai Dharam Tej is back to working out.
1882 reads Mumbai Updated: July 23, 2020 06:20 pm
On Instagram, the actor shared a picture of his home gym, with dumbbells and other exercise equipment all around. On the image, he wrote: "Return of the weights."

The actor had earlier shared a picture of himself running. "Run Your Own Race. It's YOU Vs YOU. Be a BEAST," he wrote on the photo-sharing website.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Run Your Own Race. It's YOU Vs YOU. Be a BEAST. #MondayMotivation #StayMotivated #StayStrong #StayHomeStaySafe

A post shared by Sai Dharam Tej (@jetpanja) on

Sai made his acting debut with "Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham". He was then seen in films like "Rey", "Subramanyam for Sale", "Supreme", "Thikka", "Winner", "Tej, I Love You" and "Prati Roju Pandage" among many others. He will next be seen in "Solo Brathuke So Better" directed by Subbu. It also stars Nabha Natesh. The film's release got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credits :IANS

