Sai Dharam Tej shares a perfect throwback picture with Varun Tej and Vaishnav Tej from a sleepover

Sai Dharam Tej shares a perfect throwback picture from a sleepover with brother Panja Vaishnav Tej and cousin Varun Tej.

The second generation of the Mega family, which is from Varun Tej to Vaishnav Tej, share a special rapport. Once in a while, they gather for family reunions, festivals and spend some quality time with each other. Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej are the closest Mega cousins and also the popular actors of Tollywood.

On Sunday, Sai Dharam Tej shared a picture on Instagram with Varun Tej and Vaishnav Tej from a night out. As Vaishnav and Sai Dharam Tej are asleep, Varun Tej is seen wide awake posing for the picture. The three younger siblings of the Mega family are extremely close to each other and are often seen hanging out with each other.

Sharing the picture on social media, Sai Dharam Tej wrote in the caption, “Something’s don’t change from childhood #brothers #love.” Niharika Konidela, Kalyan Dhev and Sushmita Konidela are all hearts for this picture. Fans are also loving this trios sleepover, just as much as Mega family cousins.

On the work front, Varun Tej will be seen next in the upcoming sports film titled, Ghani, helmed by Kiran Korrapati. The film features a highly desirable cast of Jagapati Babu, Naveen Chandra and Suniel Shetty will appear in crucial roles. Larnell Stovall, the popular stunt performer known for his works in The Fate of the Furious and Captain America: Civil War, is roped in for the action sequence. Ghani is slated for a theatrical release on July 30th, 2021.

Sai Dharam Tej is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming political drama titled Republic. The film is directed by Deva Katta and features Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading lady. Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan will appear in pivotal roles.

Credits :Sai Dharam Tej Instagram

