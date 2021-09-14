Sai Dharam Tej is stable and in the weaning mode of respiratory support; says hospital

As per the latest medical bulletin issued by Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital dated September 14, 2021, "Sai Dharam Tej is stable and in the weaning mode of respiratory support. The vital parameters and the biomedical tests are satisfactory. The expert team of doctors will continue to observe his clinical condition further."

Sai Dharam Tej suffered soft tissue injuries and a collarbone fracture after he met with a road accident on September 10, 2021. The actor was reportedly driving beyond the permissible speed limit on the road. His sports bike skid and fell down at the cable bridge. He was taken unconscious to a hospital and later shifted to Apollo hospital for a minor collarbone fracture surgery.

Earlier, the medical bulletin issued by Apollo Hospitals said, "Sai Dharam Tej is stable and all major organs are functioning well. He will continue to be on assisted respiration in ICU for controlled close monitoring and additional investigation will be performed during the day."

As per the CCTV footage, which was checked by the police, the bike was driven at an average speed of around 75 kmph near the accident spot. This is beyond the permissible speed limit on the road, which is said to be 30 to 40 kmph.

On the professional front, Sai Dharam Tej is awaiting release of his film, Republic. The film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles and is directed by Deva Katta.