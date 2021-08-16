Sai Dharam Tej starrer Republic to hit the theatres for release on October 1

Sai Dharam Tej will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu film titled Republic. The actor shared a new poster and announced Republic will be released in theaters on October 1, 2021. As Republic is socio-political movie, it will be released ahead of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Republic is a political movie, which revolves around democracy and the constitution. He is appearing in a new avatar of a young dynamic IAS officer as Panja Abhiram. The actor took his real life surname Panja to his character in Republic. So far, the posters, motion video and teaser was received staggering views from the audience.

Check out the new poster and release date announcement here:

Republic started rolling in October 2020 and has wrapped up the shoot of the entire film in 2021. However, the post production work got delayed due to the Coronavirus second wave lockdown. The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on July 14, before the coronavirus second wave hit the shores.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni is channeling her love for florals and we are totally crushing on her latest look

Republic features Sai Dharam Tej and Aishwarya Rajesh as the leads. Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu will be playing pivotal roles in the film. Republic is directed by Deva Katta of Prasthanam (2010) fame and is bankrolled by J. Bhagwan and Pulla Rao. Mani Sharma composed the music.