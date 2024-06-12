Sai Dharam Tej unfollows Allu Arjun on social media, all is not well between Allu-Konidela brothers?

Sai Dharam Tej has been on cloud 9 ever since his uncle Pawan Kalyan had won the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh recently. However, things don’t seem to be well between him and Allu Arjun after recent events during the elections.

Recently, the actor had unfollowed stylish star Allu Arjun from Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) making everyone question the dynamics seeming to have shifted between them. Moreover, this has also fuelled the comments of the Allu family not being present at Pawan Kalyan’s swearing-in ceremony on June 12.

Why has Sai Dharam Tej unfollowed Allu Arjun on social media handles?