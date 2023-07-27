Sai Dharam Tej urges fans to be cautious ahead of Pawan Kalyan co-starrer BRO release; Here's why

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s Bro will finally release tomorrow. The highly hyped film, which brings together two stars, is expected to perform well at the box office. Ahead of the film’s release, Sai Dharam Tej has made a humble request to fans. He took to his Twitter handle and urged fans to be cautious and responsible during Bro’s release.

His message directed at the fans made one thing clear: He does not want his fans to get hurt. The actor shared a long statement elaborating on the need for fans to prioritize their safety first and foremost.

Sai Dharam Tej urges fans to be cautious ahead of Pawan Kalyan starrer BRO’s release

We all know how excited fans can get when a movie that features their favorite star comes out. This has even resulted in several fans facing accidents in the process. In his tweet, Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Your safety is above any celebration. Please consider my humble request above your excitement and love. Forever Grateful"

He humbly requested his fans that excitement and love should never be more important than their safety. He addressed his fans directly and wrote, "Thank you so much for your unconditional Love & support. Overwhelmed with emotions and gratitude for each one of you. As you take pride in this prestigious project #BroTheAvatar & celebrate our film, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the efforts you've put into promoting and celebrating it."

After thanking the fans for their support, Sai Dharam Tej expressed his gratitude for all the love. He shared, "From the bustling crowds to creative designs to banners and cut-outs, your passion has shone through brilliantly. Your enthusiasm has taken our film to great heights, and for that, I am truly grateful. However, My humble request to all the fans is to please be cautious and responsible during the process of upholding the banners and cut-outs."

The actor made it a point to let his fans know that even though their support means a lot to him, he wants them to be safe first. He added, "Your safety means the world to me, and cannot bear the thought of any harm coming your way in the excitement of celebrations. Your love and support are invaluable, but your safety and well-being are even more."