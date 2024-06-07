WATCH: Sai Dharam Tej whistles for uncle Pawan Kalyan during Konidela reunion; Chiranjeevi's reaction is UNMISSABLE

The Konidela household is indeed on cloud nine with the recent victory of actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections. The actor-politician scripted history by winning in his constituency with a massive vote difference of 70,354 votes. His party, the Jana Sena Party, is in an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, led by Chandrababu Naidu.

On June 6th, Pawan Kalyan got back to his home in Hyderabad, where he was greeted by fans, well-wishers and the entire Konidela family. Now, a video has surfaced on social media, where the Konidela family is celebrating the win by cutting a cake. In the video, actor Sai Dharam Tej can be seen continuously whistling and cheering for his uncle. In a funny turn of events, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan were startled by their young nephew’s cheering, and were seen sharing a fun moment as well.

On June 6th, Megastar Chiranjeevi had shared a video montage welcoming his brother back home, along with the caption:

“An emotionally charged welcome to my dear brother; A real life ‘Power Star’!!; A Hero’s Homecoming !; God bless!!”

Pawan Kalyan on the workfront

Pawan Kalyan is currently also gearing up for the release of his upcoming gangster action film They Call Him OG, which is helmed by Sujeeth. The film features an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and many more in crucial roles. The film is slated for release on 27th September, this year.

Apart from that, he is also a part of the period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna. The film is said to have two parts, with the first part titled Sword Vs. Spirit. Furthermore, it is understood that the film features a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Vikramjeet Virk, Nargis Fakhri, and more in crucial roles. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to release later this year.

Pawan Kalyan is also slated to play a cop in the upcoming action drama film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is helmed by Harish Shankar. The film features Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana and more in crucial roles. Earlier this year, a short teaser for the film was released by the makers. However, details regarding the film’s official release date is awaited.

