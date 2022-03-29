Sai Dharam Tej's next 'SDT15' with Karthik Dandu goes on floors today; PICS

Tollywood star Sai Dharam Tej has joined the sets of his next project called SDT15 for now. The fans of the star cannot contain their excitement as he charges up to deliver another entertainer. We have access to some pictures of the actor, as he rolls for his untitled venture. Sai Dharam Tej flaunts his infectious smile as he is welcomed on-board the sets.

The production house of the movie, Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra also dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. The project being helmed by Karthik Dandu went on floors today, March 29. The clip of the first day of the filming features the actor entering the sets and having a discussion with the crew before he starts his scene.

Check out the pictures below:

For the unversed, the actor is back to work after six months as he met with a dangerous accident last year. He was visibly choked up after his warm welcome and thanked everyone for their support. Pushpa director Sukumar and artist R Narayana Murthy are also visible in the video.

The filmmaker Sukumar is credited with providing the story for #SDT15. Financed by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, Shamdat Sainudeen is also a part of the film as the cinematographer.

In the meantime, Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in Deva Katta’s Republic. The political drama that was released theatrically on 1 October 2021 also starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna in crucial roles.

