Sai Dharam Tej’s next tentatively titled SDT18; actor promises this one will be 'more than special'

In 2023, Sai Dharam Tej had a fantastic year with the incredible blockbuster Virupaksha and the Pawan Kalyan starrer Bro. Unfortunately, 2024 hasn't been as eventful for him professionally. But don't worry, fans! There's some exciting news for all of you. The formal announcement of Sai Dharam Tej's latest project, SDT18, has brought a ray of hope and anticipation.

The Supreme actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share the announcement with his followers. He wrote in his post, “My Next SDT18. This one will be more than special. Need all your love and blessings.”

Sai Dharam Tej’s next tentatively titled as SDT18

The announcement poster does not feature Sai Dharam Tej but instead presents an intriguing peek into the film’s world with the tagline: "The land that is longing for his arrival. He’ll ascend from the depths."

While these words have definitely raised curiosity about the project, it is the imagery that has excited fans more. The dull landscape, with what appears to be either waves of the ocean or desert sand, is an interesting backdrop. The tree in the middle and the many submerged barrels have further piqued the interest of netizens.

More details about SDT18

The tentatively titled SDT18 project marks the eighteenth film in Sai Dharam Tej’s career. The movie will be directed by debutant Rohith KP and produced by Hanuman movie producers Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the Prime Show Entertainments banner.

Speaking about this opportunity, the debutant director had this to say on X (formerly Twitter): "A new and most exciting world will be introduced in SDT18."

Sai Dharam Tej’s big screen comeback

Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the short film Satya, opposite Colors Swathi. The film, which was released in August 2023, was well received by fans. Since then, Tej has not had any releases.

It is also believed that his film Gaanja Shankar was shelved due to issues with the film’s messaging. Considering these facts, it is likely that SDT18 will be the actor’s big-screen comeback after more than a year.

