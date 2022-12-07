Sai Dharam Tej's next titled 'Virupaksha': An eye that shows the actual truth

The clip introduces us to an intriguing world where people are trying to differentiate between truth and fiction, and their only aid is Virupaksha, an eye that tells the truth. The title glimpse includes all the content to pique the interest of movie buffs. Sai Dharam Tej revealed that he has known Jr NTR for years. The hashtag '#NTRforSDT' was also trending on Twitter after the announcement of the title glimpse.

As we informed you earlier, Jr NTR has lent his roaring voice to the title glimpse of Sai Dharam Tej starrer SDT15. Now, the latest update is that the actor's next has been named Virupaksha. Sharing the title glimpse, the protagonist Tweeted, "Here's #Virupaksha Title Glimpse we have put in much love & efforts. Wish it all pays off with your love... https://youtu.be/V5RxLCKdBvM Thank you Tarak @tarak9999."

Virupaksha is being directed by Karthik Dandu and will be jointly produced by the production banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. Refreshing your memory, Sai Dharam Tej met with an unfortunate accident last year and took a six months break to recover.

Jr NTR's exciting lineup

Basking in the success of his latest release RRR, Jr NTR will soon commence filming for his next temporarily titled NTR30. Helmed by director Koratala Siva, the movie marks the second collaboration of the filmmaker and the actor, after the 2016 action-drama, Janatha Garage.

The technical crew of this yet-to-be-titled movie is likely to include some top technicians from the industry including music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Meanwhile, the cinematography of the film will be performed by Ratnavelu, whereas Sreekar Prasad will be the head of the editing department. Also, Sabu Cyril is a part of the team as the art designer.

Furthermore, Jr NTR also has another untitled venture with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel in the kitty.

Also Read: SDT15: Jr NTR to be a part of Sai Dharam starrer title track; Details Inside