Sai Pallavi achieves incredible FEAT as she becomes only actor to feature on Forbes India 30 Under 30 list

One of the most talented actresses and natural beauty, Sai Pallavi has achieved a new feat as she makes it to Forbes India 30 Under 30 list. Tamil beauty is the only actor to achieve this incredible feat. The Rowdy Baby actress has achieved success against all odds and fans have been showering her with congratulatory messages on social media. The Fidaa actress Sai Pallavi has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, and the stunner is continuing to win the hearts of the audience with powerful roles. Sai Pallavi rose to fame for her role as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam. She made her Telugu debut with the role of Bhanumati in the 2017 romantic film Fidaa. The film featured Varun Tej in the male lead.

During one of the events, Sai Pallavi spoke about how she was insecure during a phase of my life. "I have been insecure during a phase of my life. We grow up seeing perfect body shape and features on-screen. I didn't know if I could accept myself like this. But then Alphonse (Puthren) picked me to act in Premam and I got to see the comments on Twitter after the movie. It was nice to see that people accepted me for who I am," she said at a recent event organised by Facebook and UN Women.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will be seen opposite to Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming film, Love Story. The first look of the film was released recently and it has set high curiosity among the moviegoers. Director Sekhar Kammula, the love-saga will release this year.

Credits :Forbes India

