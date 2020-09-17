Sai Pallavi all set to get THIS whopping amount as remuneration for Nani's Shyam Singh Roy?

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the Love Story actress Sai Pallavi will be getting a whopping amount of Rs 2 crores for the upcoming film Shyam Singh Roy starring Nani.

The latest news reports about Nani's upcoming film Shyam Singh Roy states that the actress Sai Pallavi will be coming on board as the female lead. There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the gorgeous diva, Sai Pallavi will be getting a whopping amount of Rs 2 crores for the film. There is no official word out yet about the remuneration that Sai Pallavi is getting officially. But, if the news reports are to be believed then Sai Pallavi will be getting Rs 2 crores for the Nani starrer, titled Shyam Singh Roy.

There are news reports that suggest actress Aditi Rao Hydari will also come on board for the upcoming film as a female lead. The news reports about Shyam Singh Roy state that the film will have three female leads. The much awaited flick with Nani in the lead is helmed by ace director Rahul Sankrityan. The filmmaker is known for his directorial called Taxiwaala. There are a lot of expectations from the highly anticipated flick Shyam Singh Roy. The actor Nani enjoys a massive fan following on his social media account. The fans and followers of the Jersey actor are eagerly looking forward to watching the upcoming film on the big screen.

Nani's film called V recently released on a digital streaming platform. The actor is looking forward to completing work on his much awaited drama called Tuck Jagadish. This film's first look poster was unveiled by the makers some time back, and the fans were very impressed by the first look of the Nani starrer.

