Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s romantic drama Love Story’s teaser to be released on THIS date

Naga Chaitanya took to his social media space and shared an unseen poster from Love Story while revealing that the trailer will be released on January 10th.
20188 reads Mumbai
One of the most awaited Tollywood films after the lockdown is Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story. The Sekhar Kammula directorial is also one of the much-hyped movies of Telugu film industry. Now, Naga Chaitanya took to his social media space and shared a still from the film while revealing that the teaser will be released by the makers on January 10th. The makers wrapped up the shooting sometime back.

Sharing the news about the teaser, Naga Chaitanya wrote on his Twitter space, “Dream, Passion, Determination, Love. Our Love Story is one such! Teaser on Jan 10th at 10:08am.” Love Story is touted to be romantic drama. There are also reports which suggest that Sekhar Kammula will have a hard-hitting message on honour killing in this film. Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Sai Pallavi’s lover, while the latter will be shown as someone from a well to do family.

See the Tweet here:

The film is produced by Asian Cinemas. The film also has Posani Krishna Murali and Rao Ramesh in key roles. On Diwali, the makers released a special poster which has Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya from their wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya recently announced that his next film will be directed by Vikram Kumar. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi has in her kitty, a film with Rana Daggubati. Titled Virata Parvam, the film also stars Priya Mani and Nandita Das in key roles.

Credits :Twitter

