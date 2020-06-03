Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story’s non theatrical rights sold for a massive deal?

The nontheaterical rights of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, have been sold for a solid deal.

One of the most awaited Tollywood films after the lockdown is Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story. The Sekhar Kammula directorial is also one of the much-hyped movies of Telugu film industry. Now, if reports are anything to go by, the makers of Love Story have sold the film’s nontheatrical rights for a solid deal. Apparently, the film’s digital, satellite and Hindi dubbing rights were sold for an unbelievable amount of massive Rs 16 crore.

Hearsay has that the digital rights of Love Story were sold to Allu Aravind’s Aha, while Star Maa has acquired Love Story’s satellite rights. According to the latest reports, Love Story will be an emotional romantic drama. There are also reports which suggest that Sekhar Kammula will have a hard-hitting message on dishonor killing in this film. Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Sai Pallavi’s lover while the latter belongs to a caste Hindu family.

As of now, the film is in the final stages of shooting and the film’s release is expected to happen early next year. The film is produced by Asian Cinemas. Some reports suggest that the film will be based on caste discrimination in society. The film also has Posani Krishna Murali and Rao Ramesh in key roles. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi also has Rana Daggubati and Nandita Das starrer Virata Parvam, in which she will be seen as a country singer.

