Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly’s this throwback monochrome PHOTO will make you rewatch Premam

Though it has been five years since the film was released, one would want to watch it even if one hears someone talking about the film.

If there’s one movie that fans can watch anytime of the day all over the year, it is undoubtedly Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly starrer Premam. The film has Sai Pallavi playing a college professor, while Nivin Pauly was seen as her student. Though it has been five years since the film was released, one would want to watch it even if one hears someone talking about the film. In this throwback photo shared by Sai Pallavi on her Instagram space, she can be seen having a good time with her co-star from the film, Nivin Pauly.

Sai Pallavi has acted in 10 South Indian films after Premam including Maari 2, Kali, Fidaa, Athiran among others. Talking about the same, she has even told in an interview with The Film Companion that people still call her Malar Teacher. The actor stated that she is still recognised as Malar Teacher in Kerala. She stated in the interview that she was touched to know that people still remember the film even after five years.

Check her post here:

Also Read: THROWBACK TUESDAY: When Sai Pallavi wanted to return her remuneration for the film Padi Padi Leche Manasu

Meanwhile, the Maari 2 actor will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. The makers of Virata Parvam had recently revealed Sai Pallavi’s first look from the film on her birthday. The film will show her as a country singer turned Naxalite. Media reports suggest that she was also trained by professionals for her role in Virata Parvam.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×