Sai Pallavi aspires for roles like Padmaavat & Bajirao Mastani: It'll be nice if I have a full-fledged role

Sai Pallavi recently delivered a cinematic masterpiece in the form of legal drama Gargi, where she plays a loving daughter, who will go to any extent to save her father. The Shyam Singha Roy actress nails every role she takes on. Recently, during a conversation with Galatta Plus, she spilled the beans on the roles she aspires the most. The actress revealed that she wants to play roles like the ones played by the actress in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

She was quoted saying, “I imagine myself sometimes, you see a few films, you'll think 'oh, I wish I'd get a role' at that moment. I have seen Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, and sometimes you will think so. I think a part of me felt a little satisfied when I did Shyam Singha Roy and I had to play someone from a different time. It'll be nice if I have a full-fledged role for a longer time."

Coming back to Gargi, the project talks about the struggle of Gargi (Sai Pallavi) a school teacher, whose father does not return one day. Worried about his dad's well-being, she steps out to find him. Later, she is shocked to find that her father has been arrested in connection with the rape of a nine-year-old girl. The dotting daughter starts a legal battle to prove her dad's innocence.

Additionally, Sai Pallavi will also play the leading lady alongside Sivakarthikeyan. Tentatively titled SK21, this yet-to-be-titled drama has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films and Sony Pictures Films India. Kamal Haasan will also play a lead role in the venture.

