Sai Pallavi clarifies after her recent statement triggers controversy: I will think twice before I speak

Sai Pallavi's recent statement and comparison of the Kashmiri exodus with cow vigilantism drew mixed reactions on social media. In an interview with a Telugu channel Great Andhra, the actress shared her opinion on the movie-The Kashmir Files and landed into a controversy. The Virata Parvam actress has now issued a clarification after her recent comment triggered a controversy.

In an Instagram video, Sai Pallavi says she will think twice before speaking her heart. "This is the first time that I am getting in touch with all to clarify something. I will be thinking twice before I speak my heart because I am anxious that my words may be misinterpreted," Pallavi said in a video giving clarification after the controversy.

"I was disturbed after I watched the Kashmir files. I would never belittle a tragedy like the genocide and the generations of people that are still affected by it. Having said that, I can never to terms with a mob lynching incident that had taken place during Covid times. I remember seeing that video and being shaken for days. I believe that violence in any form is wrong and violence in the name of any religion is a huge sin," she said in the video.

For the unversed, during the media interview for her film Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi was asked to take sides and if she supports left-wing or right-wing in her personal life.

She had said I don't take sides and further added, "The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, recently a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ So where’s the difference between these two incidents? We have to be good human beings. If we are good ones, we won’t hurt others. To answer your question, justice won’t be there either on the side of the right or the left, if you are not a good human being. I’m very neutral."