Sai Pallavi comments on Thalapathy Vijay's dance moves; says 'When you see it, you will also feel like...'

Sai Pallavi is a fantastic actor among her contemporaries, but she enjoys a massive fan following for her dance moves than her screen presence. The Amaran star who has nailed nearly all kinds of dance forms to perfection, has now revealed the one actor she would want to be in a dance battle with her.

Well, speaking with Cineulagam during the promotions for her upcoming film Thandel, Sai Pallavi mentioned the name of Thalapathy Vijay when asked about that one other actor whom she would like to rope in for a dance battle with herself.

Explaining why she took the name of such a senior actor, Sai Pallavi added that while there is no doubt that Thalapathy Vijay is a great dancer who aces moves on-screen, it is also the fact that how she has remained enamoured by his moves since he enjoys dance and performs with a certain grace.

She said, “For me when somebody enjoys dancing, when he or she enjoys doing something, I would feel we should dance to their songs. I’ve always enjoyed Vijay sir’s grace. When you see it, you will also feel like a group of us. And many songs… They too have lots of dances and songs, we want them all to be our own.”

Sai Pallavi articulated how much there should be joy in someone when they are pulling off a dance move since adding this emotion makes everything seem seamless.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi delivered a peppy number in Thandel, Namoh Namah Shiva along with Naga Chaitanya. Despite being a raging number, the simplicity of the song and its outfits have grabbed attention in no time.

The movie will hit the big screens on February 7, 2025, and its promotions are going on in full swing.