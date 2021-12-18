Sai Pallavi looks mesmerising as she dances away to glory in latest photos

Love Story star Sai Pallavi has shared some mesmerising photos on Instagram and we cannot get enough of them. The actress donned a blue dress with beautiful floral print. She kept her makeup minimal, completing her look with big silver jhumkas. Sharing the photos, she captioned it: "Let’s do the boogie woogie”. She further added, “P.S. The pictures have been retouched!."

Sai Pallavi is seen posing in an elegant dance move in one of these pictures and it looks as if the actress is ready to tap her feet any moment now. Her love for dance is well-known. In fact, Sai Pallavi once revealed that she does not rely on heavy workouts in the gym to stay fit but practises her dance to stay physically and mentally healthy.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will shortly share screen with Nani in Rahul Sankrityan’s romantic thriller, Shyam Singha Roy. Besides Nani and Sai Pallavi, the film also stars Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in substantial roles. Set in Kolkata, the film’s storyline talks about reincarnation. Mickey J. Meyer has scored the film’s music with cinematography by Sanu John Varghese. The latest outing is set to release on 24 December 2021.

She will also be a part of Venu Udugula’s period drama, Virata Parvam. Produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film has Rana Daggubati in the lead. The much-awaited project has an interesting cast including Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand. Initially slated to release on 30 April 2021, it has been postponed due to the COVID-19.