Sai Pallavi dances with her sister on Don't You Worry Child at a club in this unseen throwback video

Sai Pallavi Senthamarai is one of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian Film industry. The stunner has won millions of hearts with her simple yet powerful onscreen presence. The young actress has also set a benchmark and broken many stereotypes in the industry. Sai Pallavi flaunts her natural skin on the big screen and is the only actress who chooses to go no makeup in her films. She is known for her simple living and it is one of the best things about her that is adored by her fans. She is not someone who attends a lot of parties and this throwback video is a proof.

One can see in a throwback video, Sai Pallavi, looking all simple and pretty as ever, dances to Don't You Worry Child song at a club. The young beauty can be seen dancing with her sister Pooja and it is evident, she is not a party animal. The Premam actress, apart from the fact that she's an amazing actress, is also one who is setting examples with strong values and beliefs.

Check out Sai Pallavi's throwback video below:

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will be seen sharing the screenspace Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming film titled, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is said to be an unconventional love story with a lot of twists and turns.

Sai Pallavi also has film Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati. The film is directed by Venu Udugula and it also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles.

