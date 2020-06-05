Sai Pallavi declines director Teja’s offer to play female lead in Alimelumanga Venkataramana?

News reports about the south siren Sai Pallavi suggest that director Teja had offered the film Alimelumanga Venkataramana to the actress. But, with multiple projects in the kitty, Sai Pallavi had refused to star in the film.

The film will also feature Baahubali actor, Rana Daggubati in the lead. The talented actress will also feature as the female lead in the much-awaited drama, Love Story. The Premam actress Sai Pallavi will be romancing Naga Chaitanya in the Sekhar Kammula directorial. The filmmaker of Love Story still has to announce the release date for the film. Many south stories have been postponed due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The filmmakers had to suspend the production and filming work due to the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed in the country.

Now, slowly and steadily the lockdown restrictions are been eased and the filmmakers are resuming work like dubbing of their films to put the schedule of their projects on track. Now, the first look poster of the south flick Virata Parvan, had generated a lot interest among the fans. The film Love Story with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead is said to have a very unique approach to a romance saga.

