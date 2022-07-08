Sai Pallavi eager to share screen with Thalapathy Vijay: If good script comes, will definitely work

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest star of South cinema. He enjoys a massive fan following from all over the world including. As we all know, the master actor is greatly adored, and even industry celebrities are always awestruck by his aura and Sai Pallavi is one of them. The Virata Parvam is a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay and has always been vocal about her admiration towards. Yet again, as the actress is promoting for her upcoming film Gargi, she spoke about her wish to work with the superstar.

During the promotions of her upcoming Gargi, Sai Pallavi expressed her excitement and eagerness to work with Thalapathy Vijay. With her bright smile on face, the actress said, "if good script comes, I definitely want to work with Thalapathy Vijay sir."

In 2017, when Sai Pallavi attended the Behindwoods Awards event in 2017, she met Vijay for the first time and expressed her fangirl moment as he greeted her. As soon as Vijay greeted Sai Pallavi, she said 'big fan sir' and the video clip from the awards event went viral in no time.

Yesterday, the trailer of Gragi was released and it shows her battle against the system. After seeing the trailer, the flick looks like a hard-hitting courtroom drama.

Also Read: Gargi trailer OUT: Sai Pallavi battles against the system to demand justice for her father's arrest

Aishwarya Lekshmi is making her debut as a producer with Gargi, who is also acting in the film. Kaali Venkat, R.S. Shivaji, Kalaimaamani Saravanan, Jayaprakash, Prathap, Sudha, Livingston, Kavithalaya Krishnan, and have also played essential roles in the movie, along with others.

Jyotika and Suriya are presenting the Tamil version of the film under their banner 2D Entertainment. Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty, presenting the Kannada version of the movie under the banner of Paramvah studios.