Sai Pallavi enjoys ‘family trip after ages'; Shares happy PICS with parents and sister

Sai Pallavi, one of the most talented actresses in the south, is known for films like Gargi, Virata Parvam, Premam, and more. She maintains a very low-key life, away from the media glare. Now, the actress took to her social media handle and gave a glimpse of her family trip and it's all about happiness and laughter.

Sai Pallavi took to social media and shared a few happy pics from her family trip with her parents and sister. Sharing a few adorable pics on her Instagram handle, Pallavi captioned, “ #Familytripafterages #Thiswasspecial." Dressed in a sea-green salwar suit, the actor looked resplendent as she posed with her family in the serene location.

Take a look at Sai Pallavi's pics here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in a Tamil film titled, Gargi. Kollywood couple, Suriya and Jyotika presented the film under 2D Entertainments. The film was released in July this year to a positive response. Netizens hailed the actress for her performance in the film.

The actress is yet to announce her next projects as she has nothing lined up in the pipeline. According to reports, director Sukumar has approached her to Sai Pallavi for Allu Arjun"s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sources suggest that the Shyam Singha Roy actress will essay the role of a tribal girl in the upcoming film. Speculations are also rife that she has already given a green flag to the proposal and will soon start shooting for the Allu Arjun-starrer. However, nothing is officially confirmed so far.

