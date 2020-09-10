Sai Pallavi to essay Chiranjeevi's sister in the upcoming Telugu remake of Vedalam?

Now with the latest news update of Sai Pallavi starring in the film as Chiranjeevi's sister has generated a lot of interest and intrigue in the film among the film audiences. As per news reports, this film will be helmed by Meher Ramesh.

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that actress Sai Pallavi will be essaying the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in the upcoming Telugu remake of Vedalam. As per news reports, this film will be helmed by Meher Ramesh. The Chiranjeevi starrer will be a remake of the super hit Vedalam which featured Thala Ajith in the lead. The 2015 Tamil film turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. Now, with the latest news update of Sai Pallavi starring in the film as Chiranjeevi's sister has generated a lot of interest and intrigue in the film among the film audiences.

On the work front, megastar Chiranjeevi featured in the blockbuster hit called Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film was a period drama with an impressive star cast. Now, all eyes are on Chiranjeevi's next film called Acharya. This film is helmed by ace director Koratala Siva. The news reports state that the much awaited flick will revolve around a social message. The first look poster of the film was officially unveiled by the makers of Acharya on the eve of the lead actor's birthday.

The fans and followers of the superstar Chiranjeevi are very impressed by the film's first look. The news reports further add that Chiranjeevi has some interesting projects lined up after he completes work on the highly anticipated film Acharya. The makers of the Meher Ramesh directorial will reportedly announce the film very soon.

(ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi opposed Koratala Siva's plan of releasing Acharya's teaser on August 22?)

Share your comment ×