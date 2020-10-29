Sai Pallavi to essay the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife in the upcoming remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum

The news reports state that Premam actress Sai Pallavi will essay the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife Kannamma in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that actress Sai Pallavi will essay the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife in the upcoming remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The news reports state that Pawan Kalyan will be playing the role of the cop in the much talked about remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The original film featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.

The cop's role in the Sachy directorial was essayed by southern actor Biju Menon. The news reports state that the Premam actress Sai Pallavi will essay the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife in the remake named Kannamma. This role was played by southern actress Gowri Nandha. The news reports on the sultry siren Sai Pallavi state that she will be playing the female lead in the upcoming film Love Story. The highly anticipated romance saga will also feature Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

The first look poster of Love Story was unveiled by the makers some time back. The fans and film audiences loved the first look poster of the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer. The gorgeous actress Sai Pallavi will also feature in the much awaited drama called Virata Parvam. The first look poster of Virata Parvam has generated a lot of interest in the film among the fans and film audiences.

Credits :tollywood net

